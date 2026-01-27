Debt Download - January 2026

Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Wishing all of our readers a healthy and prosperous Year of the Horse!

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Crystal Ball Predictions for Leveraged Finance in 2026

To start out the first edition of Debt Download in the new year, the Goodwin U.S. Debt Finance team wanted to share its predictions for 2026 in leveraged finance, which are provided below.

With likely one to three interest rate cuts this year ranging from 25-75 bps in total, it will be a big year for repricings.

As sponsors continue to hold investments from the early 2020s and contemplate sale processes, and with maturity nearing for the existing credit facilities of those investments, sponsors will be faced with the decision of rolling the dice on a sale coming to fruition or paying the fees that will go along with refinancing an existing credit facility. In those instances where sponsors choose to refinance existing credit facilities, sponsors will more frequently be looking for portability provisions to be included to hopefully recoup some of those fees through a successful sale process if the purchaser maintains such facility after the sale occurs.

With aforementioned interest rate cuts expected and with sale activity expected with sponsors sitting on investments for many years and investors looking for return of capital before committing to new funds during fundraising, M&A activity will pick up toward the latter part of the second quarter and in the second half of the year, which will lead to an increasing amount of LBOs. We expect LBO activity in the back half of the year to be the highest it has been since the first few months of 2022.

With respect to those sponsor investments from the early 2020s that may have softness in their performance and that are likely facing a credit rating decrease and do not have the luxury for a successful refinancing, considering the expansive LME flexibility in credit agreements from that vintage, sponsors will turn to LMEs as a solution. This will further encourage lenders to push for heightened LME protections in new loan deals, even with rising competition in the marketplace.

With the withdrawal of the leverage lending guidelines in December 2025, banks will provide further competition to the private credit market by underwriting more highly leveraged transactions. In turn, the private credit market will be pushed by sponsors to provide greater flexibility with terms in their loan documents to more closely align with those being provided in BSLs, including increasing the MFN yield differential above 50 bps, contemplating MFN sunsets, providing for "no worse" prongs for pari passu incremental debt, entertaining higher caps (or even no caps) on cost savings and new contract EBITDA addbacks and more strongly considering EBITDA "high water" marking.

Even with decreasing interest rates, as additional flexibility for opening up more cash for operations, sponsors will continue to push for PIK toggles in their senior secured loan documents and also push for 0% amortization, in addition to looking to exclude any PIK amounts from leverage. As a further way to keep cash in the business, sponsors will continue to try to chip away at removing the excess cash flow sweep from loan documents.

Expected interest rates decreases will lead to sponsors pushing more for interest coverage ratios to be included as a prong for incremental incurrence and also for additional carve-outs to (and ratable step-downs with) prepayment premiums.

Covenant-lite loans (as discussed above) will continue to push further down market, with covenant flips occurring more frequently in the $45-50MM EBITDA range.

