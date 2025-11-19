Fair Lending Developments Under Trump 2.0 – Part 1 (Podcast)

self

Today's episode marks the first of a two-part series, with Part Two scheduled for release on November 20th. In this installment, we examine the sweeping changes in fair lending policy and enforcement under the second Trump administration.

The discussion is moderated by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel, founder and former chair for 25 years of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, and features these distinguished experts in the field:

Bradley Blower , Founder of Inclusive Partners LLC.

, Founder of Inclusive Partners LLC. John Culhane, Jr. , Senior Partner and charter member of Ballard Spahr's fair lending team.

, Senior Partner and charter member of Ballard Spahr's fair lending team. Richard Andreano, Jr., Practice Group Leader for Ballard Spahr's Mortgage Banking Group and the head of Ballard Spahr's fair lending team.

Listeners will gain essential insights on how federal agencies are scaling back oversight, phasing out the use of statistical disparities and disparate impact theory in fair lending cases. The conversation illuminates how redlining investigations are now driven by clearly expressed intent rather than just the numbers, and why states are stepping in as the federal role diminishes. The episode also tackles potential regulatory changes, the move back to the 1995 Community Reinvestment Act rule, and what these shifts mean for institutions and the communities they serve.

In addition, the hosts unpack high-profile cases like Townstone Financial, diving into the ongoing debate about whether discouraging would-be applicants is covered under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. They also address the intersection of AI and the economy, examining the Trump administration's focus on rapid innovation over regulatory restrictions and its implications for consumer protection. With actionable information for professionals in consumer financial services, banking, compliance, and advocacy, this episode keeps you informed on the latest policies shaping fair lending in 2025 and beyond.

