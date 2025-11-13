Designated Gifts — Honoring Intent, Avoiding Liability (Video)

Michael Best are most popular:

Designated gifts—donations earmarked for specific purposes—are a powerful way for faith-based organizations to fund ministries, missions, and special projects. But they also come with legal strings attached. Mismanaging these gifts can lead to donor dissatisfaction, reputational damage, and even legal action.

What Are Designated Gifts?

A designated gift is a donation made with a specific purpose in mind. For example:

A donor gives $10,000 for youth ministry

A church member funds a new sound system

A foundation supports a food pantry expansion

These gifts are not general contributions—they're conditional, and those conditions must be honored.

Legal Implications of Designated Gift Misuse

Using designated funds for other purposes—even temporarily—can violate donor intent and trigger:

Breach of contract claims

Loss of donor trust

IRS scrutiny for nonprofits

Reputational harm within the faith community

Even if the funds are eventually "replaced," the initial misuse can be problematic.

Best Practices for Managing Designated Gifts

Clear Documentation

Record the donor's intent in writing. Use gift agreements or acknowledgment letters to clarify restrictions. Separate Accounting

Track designated gifts in separate accounts or sub-ledgers to ensure transparency and accountability. Regular Reporting

Provide updates to donors on how their gifts are being used. This builds trust and reinforces stewardship. Board Oversight

Ensure your board reviews and approves the use of designated funds. This adds a layer of governance and protection. Gift Acceptance Policy

Create a policy that outlines what types of gifts your organization will accept—and under what conditions. This helps avoid problematic or overly restrictive donations.

Faith-Based Considerations

Designated gifts are often expressions of deep spiritual commitment. Misusing them isn't just a legal issue—it's a breach of trust. Faith-based organizations must treat these gifts with reverence and responsibility.

Final Thought: Designated gifts can fuel powerful ministry work—but only if managed with care, clarity, and integrity. Make sure your organization has the policies and systems in place to honor every donor's intent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.