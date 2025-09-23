Launching An MGU In Today's Market (Video)

self

In this episode, A&M host David Carey speaks with guest Dan Grayzel, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy at Ascendex, on what it takes to build a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) from the ground up and how to launch in today's market.

Key Points:

The ultimate challenge is that starting an MGU is a blank state and there is hardly any legacy to follow

There are multiple phases to consider and plan: Designing and building: Must define your strategy blueprint, detailed business plans and requirements, financial models, and prospective timelines Program strategy is key, especially around underwriting Must be flexible and iterative – how do you build and expand your offering verticals while focusing on margarin and operating targets, EBIDTA, expense base, and technology and scale of requirements Technology – do not stray from speed to market, data analytics, underwriting intelligence, claims insights, and end-to-end efficiencies

Launching: Ensure that your program strategy, people, and technology is sustainable to long-term value to market Present your MGU as a business case so that there is belief and backing of what you are launching Obtain capacity from the general markets

The important role of partnerships to ensure success

Originally published on 11 September 2025.

