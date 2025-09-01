ARTICLE
1 September 2025

District Court Allows Federal TILA And Maryland Consumer Loan Law Claims To Move Forward Against Earned Wage Access Provider

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On August 8, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued an opinion partially granting an earned wage access (EWA) provider's motion to dismiss that challenged whether the company...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On August 8, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued an opinion partially granting an earned wage access (EWA) provider's motion to dismiss that challenged whether the company operated as an unlicensed lender in violation of the Maryland Consumer Loan Law (MCLL), charged unlawful fees, and failed to comply with disclosure obligations under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA). Plaintiffs also alleged the company violated the Maryland Consumer Protection Act's (MCPA) prohibition on unfair or deceptive trade practices with respect to extensions of credit.

In its opinion, the court allowed certain state and federal lending claims to continue while dismissing the MCPA count. The rulings broke down as follows:

  • Fees and tips were treated as potential financing charges under the MCLL. Plaintiffs' allegations that "lightning speed" fees and user tips functioned as compensation for credit were sufficient to survive dismissal under MCLL.
  • TILA claims survived. The court determined that plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that the product could constitute "credit" under TILA, and accordingly that associated fees and tips could be finance charges requiring disclosure.
  • Consumer protection claims were dismissed.The court held that plaintiffs had not alleged reliance on any misrepresentation, which is required to state a private claim under the MCPA.

Putting It Into Practice: The opinion highlights the unsettled compliance landscape for EWA providers in Maryland, even after the state enacted a comprehensive framework for such products earlier this year (previously discussed here). Despite the new statute, challenges still persist and underscores the need for companies to align their fee structures, repayment practices, and disclosures with not only the new EWA-specific requirements but also existing lending statutes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More