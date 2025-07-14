The 2025 Report on International Asset Recovery for PRC Financial Creditors is an analysis of recovery routes available to onshore creditors with chapter two co-written by Anthony Ellwood-Russell and Marijn Flinterman.

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.

Overview of the 2025 Report

It provides insights into market dynamics, relevant case studies, and the role litigation funders like Omni Bridgeway can play in supporting strategies.

What the Report Covers

Market Landscape: How International Asset Recovery is Reshaping China's NPLs Playbook

Enabling PRC Onshore Creditors: Funded Recovery of Non-Performing Loans

Case Studies: Real World Applications of International Asset Recovery.

