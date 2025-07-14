ARTICLE
14 July 2025

The 2025 Report On International Asset Recovery For PRC Financial Creditors

OB
Omni Bridgeway

Contributor

Omni Bridgeway logo
Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.
Explore Firm Details
The 2025 Report on International Asset Recovery for PRC Financial Creditors is an analysis of recovery routes available to onshore creditors with chapter two co-written by Anthony Ellwood-Russell and Marijn Flinterman.
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Anthony Ellwood-Russell and Marijn Flinterman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Overview of the 2025 Report

The 2025 Report on International Asset Recovery for PRC Financial Creditors  is an analysis of recovery routes available to onshore creditors with chapter two co-written by Anthony Ellwood-Russell and Marijn Flinterman.

It provides insights into market dynamics, relevant case studies, and the role litigation funders like Omni Bridgeway can play in supporting strategies.

What the Report Covers

  • Market Landscape: How International Asset Recovery is Reshaping China's NPLs Playbook
  • Enabling PRC Onshore Creditors: Funded Recovery of Non-Performing Loans
  • Case Studies: Real World Applications of International Asset Recovery.

Download the Full Report.

Read the 2025 Report on International Asset Recovery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anthony Ellwood-Russell
Anthony Ellwood-Russell
Photo of Marijn Flinterman
Marijn Flinterman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More