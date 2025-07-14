Overview of the 2025 Report
The 2025 Report on International Asset Recovery for PRC Financial Creditors is an analysis of recovery routes available to onshore creditors with chapter two co-written by Anthony Ellwood-Russell and Marijn Flinterman.
It provides insights into market dynamics, relevant case studies, and the role litigation funders like Omni Bridgeway can play in supporting strategies.
What the Report Covers
- Market Landscape: How International Asset Recovery is Reshaping China's NPLs Playbook
- Enabling PRC Onshore Creditors: Funded Recovery of Non-Performing Loans
- Case Studies: Real World Applications of International Asset Recovery.
