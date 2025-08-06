July Fundraising & Investment Activity

July 10 – Eutelsat Group announced that the United Kingdom joined the Government of France, Bharti Space Ltd., CMA CGM S.A., and Le Fonds Stratigique de Participations as a participant in its current funding round, adding a €90m investment to boost the total amount of capital raised to €1.5b.



July 10 – Japanese launch start-up Interstellar Technologies raised $45.1m in a Series F investment round, together with $16.7m in debt financing for a total of $61.8m in new capital, with participation from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. (via its Space Frontiers Fund II), Japanet Holdings Co., Ltd. and existing investors.



July 10 – Orbital manufacturing start-up Varda Space Industries, Inc. raised $187m in a Series C funding round led by Natural Capital Management, LLC and Shrug Capital LP, with participation from Founders Fund, Lux Capital Management, LLC and others.

Read more related news in Space Business Review July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.