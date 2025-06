In an article published in the Financial Times Adviser, Counsel Imogen Makin discusses the Financial Conduct Authority's recent shift away from its February 2024 plans to name and shame investigation subjects at an early stage.

Originally published by Financial Times Adviser on the 10nth of June, 2025.

