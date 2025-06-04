Recent Transactions

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- An insurance company on the refinance of a $147 million loan portfolio on nine assets over eight separate states intended to finance the renovation and conversion of various extended stay hotels into multifamily apartment complexes.
- Lenders in a $650 million refinancing of a major office tower on the East Coast.
- A major U.S. bank in connection with three commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities totaling over $4.4 billion, each secured by a portfolio of mortgage loans and structured to provide back leverage for a landmark acquisition.
- Lenders in a $250 million loan to The Durst Organization for its Midtown Manhattan office tower at 1155 Avenue of the Americas, with financing provided by Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase Bank.
