ARTICLE
4 June 2025

Recent Transactions

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
An insurance company on the refinance of a $147 million loan portfolio on nine assets over eight separate states intended to finance the renovation and conversion of various extended stay hotels into multifamily...
United States Finance and Banking
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:

  • An insurance company on the refinance of a $147 million loan portfolio on nine assets over eight separate states intended to finance the renovation and conversion of various extended stay hotels into multifamily apartment complexes.
  • Lenders in a $650 million refinancing of a major office tower on the East Coast.
  • A major U.S. bank in connection with three commercial mortgage loan repurchase facilities totaling over $4.4 billion, each secured by a portfolio of mortgage loans and structured to provide back leverage for a landmark acquisition.
  • Lenders in a $250 million loan to The Durst Organization for its Midtown Manhattan office tower at 1155 Avenue of the Americas, with financing provided by Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More