ARTICLE
26 May 2025

New York Enacts BNPL And Overdraft Fee Restrictions

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On May 9, the NYDFS announced that Governor Kathy Hochul signed New York's FY2026 Budget into law, enacting two major consumer financial protection measures.
United States New York Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 9, the NYDFS announced that Governor Kathy Hochul signed New York's FY2026 Budget into law, enacting two major consumer financial protection measures. The budget establishes a licensing and supervision framework for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) lenders operating in New York and supports NYDFS's January 2025 proposal to cap overdraft fees and prohibit certain high-cost practices (previously discussed here). Key provisions of the budget include:

  • Licensing requirements for BNPL providers. Companies offering BNPL products must obtain a license and submit to regulatory oversight.
  • Standardized disclosures and fee limitations. BNPL lenders must provide clear terms regarding repayment and fees, and may only charge fees that comply with newly established limits.
  • Caps on overdraft fees. NYDFS's proposed regulations would limit the maximum amount banks may charge for overdrafts.
  • Ban on serial daily fees. State-chartered banks would be prohibited from assessing multiple overdraft fees in a single day.
  • Posting order requirements. Banks must adopt consistent transaction processing practices to prevent fee manipulation.

Putting It Into Practice: New York's FY26 budget continues the state's push toward stricter regulation of consumer financial services amid reduced federal oversight, through a combination of legislation, supervision and enforcement (previously discussed here, here, and here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Beineng Zhang
Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More