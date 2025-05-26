New York Enacts BNPL And Overdraft Fee Restrictions

On May 9, the NYDFS announced that Governor Kathy Hochul signed New York's FY2026 Budget into law, enacting two major consumer financial protection measures. The budget establishes a licensing and supervision framework for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) lenders operating in New York and supports NYDFS's January 2025 proposal to cap overdraft fees and prohibit certain high-cost practices (previously discussed here). Key provisions of the budget include:
- Licensing requirements for BNPL providers. Companies offering BNPL products must obtain a license and submit to regulatory oversight.
- Standardized disclosures and fee limitations. BNPL lenders must provide clear terms regarding repayment and fees, and may only charge fees that comply with newly established limits.
- Caps on overdraft fees. NYDFS's proposed regulations would limit the maximum amount banks may charge for overdrafts.
- Ban on serial daily fees. State-chartered banks would be prohibited from assessing multiple overdraft fees in a single day.
- Posting order requirements. Banks must adopt consistent transaction processing practices to prevent fee manipulation.
Putting It Into Practice: New York's FY26 budget continues the state's push toward stricter regulation of consumer financial services amid reduced federal oversight, through a combination of legislation, supervision and enforcement (previously discussed here, here, and here).
