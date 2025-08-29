Just Over Two Weeks To Complete EDGAR Next Enrollment

In 2024, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted "EDGAR Next," which involved amendments intended to provide an easier method of accessing and managing accounts on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system, which is used to make various filings with the SEC.

All entities that make filings via EDGAR (e.g., Form D for Rule 506 securities offerings and Form 13F filings) are required to transition to EDGAR Next (for more information, please see the SEC's guide to EDGAR Next enrollment). The deadline for enrolling in EDGAR Next is September 15, 2025.

Key Points

EDGAR Next features a dashboard (which is accessed with Login.gov credentials, as detailed below) where filers can enroll in EDGAR Next and access their accounts once enrolled.

To enroll, filers will need their (1) central index keys (CIK); (2) CIK confirmation code (CCC); and (3) passphrase.

Filers will generally need to designate at least two account administrators who will have access to the filer's EDGAR account. Account administrators will need to log in to the EDGAR Filer Management website using the credentials obtained from Login.gov (the SEC has released an FAQ on Login.gov access).



Consequences for Not Enrolling

If a filer does not enroll by September 15, 2025 , the filer will no longer be able to make EDGAR filings; EDGAR Next enrollment must be completed.

, the filer will no longer be able to make EDGAR filings; EDGAR Next enrollment must be completed. Any filer who does not enroll in EDGAR Next by December 19, 2025, will be required to submit a new Form ID to apply for access to EDGAR Next, entailing additional potential delays.

In order to avoid any missed filing deadlines, we recommend coordinating EDGAR Next enrollment with any compliance staff or consultants, as applicable. Katten attorneys are also currently assisting EDGAR filers with EDGAR Next enrollment. If you have any questions regarding EDGAR Next enrollment, please contact your Katten attorney or any the authors.

