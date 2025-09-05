COUNTDOWN TO EDGAR NEXT: Compliance Deadline Is Rapidly Approaching — Are You Ready?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling out major updates to its EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval) system with the launch of EDGAR Next, a new account management platform.

Davis Graham, one of the Rocky Mountain region’s preeminent law firms, serves clients nationally and internationally, with a strong focus on corporate finance and governance, mergers and acquisitions, natural resources, environmental law, real estate, and complex litigation. Our lawyers have extensive experience working with companies in the energy, mining, technology, hospitality, private equity, and asset management industries. As the exclusive member firm in Colorado for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms, DGS has access to in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling out major updates to its EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval) system with the launch of EDGAR Next, a new account management platform. These changes will affect how public companies, investment companies, and individual filers access, manage, and secure their EDGAR accounts.

ALL FILERS MUST COMPLETE EDGAR NEXT ENROLLMENT BY SEPTEMBER 12, 2025, TO MAINTAIN UNINTERRUPTED SEC FILING ACCESS AND COMPLIANCE WITH DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS.

What is EDGAR Next?

EDGAR Next is the SEC's modernization initiative designed to enhance security and control over the EDGAR filing process. It introduces a new login procedure via login.gov (with multi-factor authentication), role-based user access and administrator designation, and updated account management tools for all filers. These changes aim to enhance security, transparency, and administrative control over EDGAR access.

Who Must Enroll in EDGAR Next?

All public companies (including U.S. and foreign issuers), investment companies, Section 16 filers (such as officers, directors, and beneficial owners of more than 10% of a registered class), and any other entity or individual assisting with the submission of SEC filings must complete EDGAR Next enrollment.

Key EDGAR Next Enrollment Deadlines and Consequences

Enrollment Period Opens: March 24, 2025 EDGAR Next opens for enrollment. Filers who have not been granted Form ID access by March 24, 2025 will be unable to submit filings until EDGAR Next enrollment is complete. Compliance Deadline: September 12, 2025 Filers who have not enrolled in EDGAR Next by September 12, 2025, will not be able to submit SEC filings until enrollment is complete. Enrollment Period Ends: December 19, 2025 After this date, to access existing EDGAR accounts, an amended Form ID will be required.

Beginning January 1, 2026, legacy EDGAR credentials will no longer be accepted, and filers who have not enrolled will be locked out of the system.

Failure to meet the SEC's enrollment deadline will result in the loss of access to the EDGAR system and the inability to file required SEC reports. This may prevent your company from making required SEC filings, potentially resulting in compliance violations, penalties, reputational risk, and delayed closing of transactions.

Recommended Actions for EDGAR Next Enrollment

To ensure a smooth transition, we recommend clients take the following steps as soon as possible:

Designate an Account Administrator Identify who in your organization will serve as an account administrator. If you use a filing agent, it will need to be added as an account administrator as well — contact your filing agent directly for assistance and its filing agent CIK. Create Login.gov Accounts All users who need EDGAR access (including administrators and signatories) must create a login.gov account with multi-factor authentication. Visit here for steps on how to create an account. Gather Required Information Prepare CIK numbers, CIK confirmation codes (CCCs), current EDGAR passphrase (if you have not reset your CCC or passphrase since September 2019, you must do so before enrolling — see here for more details), names and contact information for each account administrator (must match Login.gov accounts), and any relevant corporate details needed for enrollment. Note that no power of attorney or notarization is needed for enrollment (Form ID is not part of the EDGAR Next enrollment process). Initiate and complete EDGAR Next Enrollment PROMPTLY Follow the SEC's instructions to transition your account to the new EDGAR Next system or, for new filers, to create a new EDGAR account, including setting up enhanced security features such as multi-factor authentication. We recommend that filers complete the enrollment process at least a week prior to the compliance deadline of September 12, 2025, to build a buffer for any unforeseen technical or administrative issues. Verify Access After Enrollment Ensure all authorized users can access the system and that account functionality is intact after enrollment. Monitor SEC Communications The SEC may release further instructions and updates; we will continue to track and inform you of key developments.

Stay Compliant — Act Now

The EDGAR Next transition will significantly affect your ability to meet SEC deadlines. We strongly encourage all clients to begin the EDGAR Next enrollment process as soon as possible to avoid potential disruptions.

For additional guidance or support, please reach out to a member of our Public Companies & Capital Markets group or another member of your Davis Graham team.

Additional EDGAR Next Enrollment Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.