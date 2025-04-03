Demystifying The Swamp: Executory Process In Louisiana

Some commentators are predicting that the declining foreclosure rates witnessed in 2024 could begin to trend upward this year. This potential upward trend underscores the importance of banking institutions and other mortgage holders understanding the foreclosure process and the costs associated therewith. This understanding is essential to making sound lending decisions.

While the foreclosure process varies state to state, Louisiana is (likely to nobody's surprise) an outlier in this area of the law. While Louisiana requires foreclosure be accomplished through judicial means, it provides a unique and expedited procedure for doing so, known as executory process. While this unique procedure may seem intimidating to the unfamiliar, when examined and understood, it reveals itself to be a useful and cost-effective procedural tool for banks and other mortgage holders to exercise their foreclosure rights.

Executory Process vs. Ordinary Process

Unlike some other states, Louisiana does not allow nonjudicial foreclosure. As an alternative, Louisiana has the mechanism of executory process. Executory process is an accelerated summary procedure authorized under the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure. It allows the holder of a mortgage or privilege, evidenced by an authentic act importing a confession of judgment, to effect an ex parte seizure and sale of the subject property without previous citation, contradictory hearing, or judgment.1 This process is designed to be simple, expeditious, and inexpensive, enabling creditors to seize and sell property upon which they have a mortgage or privilege. This is in contrast to foreclosure by ordinary process, in which the general rules applicable to ordinary lawsuits are followed.

Executory process is considered a harsh remedy, requiring strict compliance with the letter of the law. Each step must be carried out precisely as outlined in the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure and applicable jurisprudence. The Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure outlines specific requirements and protections to ensure due process for the debtor. The procedure is in rem, meaning it is directed against the property itself rather than the person, and no personal judgment is rendered against the debtor.

How It Works

The process begins with the filing of a petition supported by certain self-proving documents that are accurate and explicit in nature. The creditor must provide authentic evidence of the debt, the act of mortgage or privilege importing a confession of judgment, and any other necessary instruments to prove the right to use executory process. The trial judge must be convinced that these requirements are met before issuing an order for executory process. Following amendments in 1989, not every document submitted in support of the petition needs to be in authentic form. Under current law, certain signatures are presumed to be genuine and certain documents may be submitted in the form of a private writing.

Once the court grants the order, the property is seized and sold, with the proceeds credited against the indebtedness secured by the property. If the property was appraised prior to sale, then the creditor retains the right to pursue the debtor for any deficiency remaining after the sale. The creditor is entitled to bid at the judicial sale of the property, and if the creditor's bid is the winning bid and is the same or lower than the indebtedness of the creditor, the creditor will only be obligated to pay the sheriff's costs of sale. If the creditor has the winning bid on the property, the creditor obtains the property free and clear of all inferior encumbrances, but the property will remain subject to any superior encumbrances.

After the recordation of the sheriff's sale or process verbal, a sale through executory process may only thereafter be attacked by direct action alleging procedural defects in the process of such substance that they strike at the foundation of the executory proceeding.2

Debtors have protections under this process. They can arrest the seizure and sale of their property by seeking an injunction if (i) the debt is extinguished, (ii) the debt is legally unenforceable, or (iii) the procedural requirements for executory process have not been followed. This petition for injunction must be filed in the court where the executory proceeding is pending. Additionally, the law provides for certain delays in the process to benefit the debtor, although these delays have normally been waived by the debtor in the act of establishing the security interest.

Executory process is designed to be a swift and cost-effective method for creditors to enforce their rights, but it is surrounded by safeguards to protect the debtor's interests, ensuring that the process is not misapplied and that due process is maintained.

Conclusion

While executory process is a unique creature of Louisiana law, it is not as alien as it may first appear. The Louisiana executory process essentially combines elements of ordinary and summary process to create a streamlined judicial foreclosure process. While not as expedient as the nonjudicial foreclosure available in some other states, it is not as onerous as seeking foreclosure through ordinary judicial process. Banks and other mortgage holders should be comfortable in understanding that, while unique, executory process in Louisiana is not something to be feared.

