ARTICLE
21 July 2025

CFTC Announces Advisory On Referrals To DOJ

DP
Davis Polk & Wardwell

Contributor

Davis Polk & Wardwell logo

Davis Polk provides premier legal services to businesses worldwide, distinguished by deep industry knowledge, a collaborative culture, and client-centric focus. With over 1,000 attorneys situated in key financial and political centers, the firm delivers sophisticated, practical solutions for navigating complex legal matters. Davis Polk’s client approach combines rigorous attention to detail with a nuanced understanding of business needs, ensuring tailored and impactful counsel.

The firm’s structure promotes seamless teamwork, harnessing the collective expertise of its global team to address client challenges. Committed to excellence, diversity, and mentorship, Davis Polk values strong client relationships and emphasizes inclusivity and forward-thinking solutions. With lawyers who are both legal authorities and business-savvy advisors, Davis Polk equips clients to navigate uncertainty and capture new opportunities.

Explore Firm Details
The CFTC issued an advisory on when it would refer cases to DOJ for criminal investigation and prosecution. The guidance is relatively brief and straightforward...
United States Finance and Banking
Greg Andres,Uzo Asonye,Martine Beamon
+6 Authors

The CFTC issued an advisory on when it would refer cases to DOJ for criminal investigation and prosecution. The guidance is relatively brief and straightforward, and implements the President's Executive Order on Fighting Overcriminalization in Federal Regulations.

On July 9, 2025, the CFTC's Division of Enforcement (the Division) issued an advisory on how the Division will evaluate whether to refer alleged violations of criminal regulatory offenses to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The advisory implements the Executive Order, issued May 9, 2025, on Fighting Overcriminalization in Federal Regulations. The Division outlined a nonexclusive list of six factors it will consider when making such a determination:

  • The harm or risk of harm, pecuniary or otherwise, caused by the potential offense;
  • The potential gain to the putative defendant that could result from the offense;
  • Whether the putative defendant held specialized knowledge, expertise, or was licensed in an industry related to the rule or regulation at issue;
  • Evidence, if any is available, of the putative defendant's general awareness of the unlawfulness of his conduct as well as his knowledge or lack thereof of the regulation at issue;
  • Whether the putative defendant is a recidivist or has otherwise engaged in a pattern of misconduct; and
  • Whether the involvement of DOJ will provide additional meaningful protection to participants in the derivatives markets.

The Division also noted that by May 9, 2026, the CFTC must provide the Office of Management and Budget a report containing "(1) a list of all criminal regulatory offenses enforceable by [the CFTC or DOJ]; and (2) for each such criminal regulatory offense, the range of potential criminal penalties for a violation and the applicable mens rea standard for the criminal regulatory offense."

The advisory does not break new ground and outlines a list of commonsense principles for when the CFTC will refer matters to DOJ for investigation and prosecution. However, it is helpful to have a transparent list of factors the Division will consider, as it provides additional information for companies and defense counsel to assess when determining whether to voluntarily disclose a matter to the CFTC, including whether or not it is likely that the CFTC would refer the matter to DOJ. It also arms companies and defense counsel with additional factors to argue when advocating for more lenient treatment by the CFTC. What remains unclear is whether companies and individuals will have an opportunity to advocate to the CFTC regarding whether it should refer a matter to DOJ based on these factors, as this has generally been something that regulatory agencies decide without input from companies and individuals.

The New Trump Administration

Visit The New Trump Administration for the latest insights from across Davis Polk's practices and offices on the evolution and impacts of the second Trump presidency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Greg Andres
Greg Andres
Photo of Uzo Asonye
Uzo Asonye
Photo of Sidney Bashago
Sidney Bashago
Photo of Martine Beamon
Martine Beamon
Photo of Daniel S. Kahn
Daniel S. Kahn
Photo of Neil H. MacBride
Neil H. MacBride
Photo of Tatiana Martins
Tatiana Martins
Photo of Fiona Moran
Fiona Moran
Photo of Paul J. Nathanson
Paul J. Nathanson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More