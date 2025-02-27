ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Key Takeaways: 2025 CREFC Market Insights And Forecasts

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
Kicking off the new year in customary fashion, Cadwalader recently deployed a team of attorneys to the annual CREFC conference in Miami.
United States Finance and Banking
Teresa Long,Matthew P. Pawling , and Nicole Schapira
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Kicking off the new year in customary fashion, Cadwalader recently deployed a team of attorneys to the annual CREFC conference in Miami.

We are pleased to share the market insights and forecasts that our team gained there and provide them for your consideration as you make your plans to navigate 2025. We look forward, as always, to answering any questions and providing additional insights tailored to the specific needs of your organization.

There were a range of topics covered at CREFC Miami 2025. Here are highlights from what our team heard while attending panels and on the ground in South Beach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Teresa Long
Teresa Long
Photo of Matthew P. Pawling
Matthew P. Pawling
Photo of Nicole Schapira
Nicole Schapira
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More