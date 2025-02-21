ARTICLE
21 February 2025

Manatt Executive Order Tracker

United States Finance and Banking
Stay on top of the details and impacts of Trump Administration Executive Orders. Manatt will continue to monitor and provide timely updates as new Executive Orders are released. Click on the article title to learn more about each Order. Please reach out to the individual authors of the article if you have specific questions.

Financial Services

Date

Title

Description

Authors

01/27/2025

Trump Signs Pro-Crypto Order; SEC Repeals SAB 121 and Forms Crypto Task Force

Trump issues an EO that aims to establish the United States as a global leader in blockchain innovation while reducing regulatory uncertainty for the crypto industry.

Mike Katz, Brian S. Korn

Health

Date

Title

Description

Authors

01/29/2025

President Trump Issues Slew of Day One Executive Orders

Manatt Health offers a primer on EO's and the direct, and indirect, impact on health care.

Michael S. Kolber, Julian Polaris

01/29/2025

Executive Order Seeks to Outlaw Gender Affirming Care for All Under Age 19 in U.S.

Restricts gender-affirming medical care for children and teens under the age of 19 by requiring medical institutions receiving federal research or education grants to end this type of care and excluding coverage by federal health care programs.

Eric Gold, Julian Polaris, Jocelyn Guyer, Bryant Torres

01/28/2025

OMB Rescinds Funding "Pause" Memo, but Executive Orders Remain in Effect

Rescinds OMB's January 27 memo, which announced a pause on many types of federal funding pending OMB review.

Manatt Health

01/26/2025

Manatt Health: Health AI Policy Tracker

An update on AI policy, including Trump's revoke of Biden's EO addressing AI risks.

Jared Augenstein, Randi Seigel, Annie Fox, Maya Shashoua

