Manatt Executive Order Tracker

Stay on top of the details and impacts of Trump Administration
Executive Orders. Manatt will continue to monitor and provide
timely updates as new Executive Orders are released. Click on the
article title to learn more about each Order. Please reach out to
the individual authors of the article if you have specific
questions.
Financial Services
Date
Title
Description
Authors
01/27/2025
|
Trump Signs Pro-Crypto Order; SEC Repeals SAB 121 and Forms Crypto Task Force
|
Trump issues an EO that aims to establish the United States as a global leader in blockchain innovation while reducing regulatory uncertainty for the crypto industry.
Health
Date
Title
Description
Authors
01/29/2025
|
Manatt Health offers a primer on EO's and the direct, and indirect, impact on health care.
|
01/29/2025
|
Executive Order Seeks to Outlaw Gender Affirming Care for All Under Age 19 in U.S.
|
Restricts gender-affirming medical care for children and teens under the age of 19 by requiring medical institutions receiving federal research or education grants to end this type of care and excluding coverage by federal health care programs.
|
01/28/2025
|
OMB Rescinds Funding "Pause" Memo, but Executive Orders Remain in Effect
|
Rescinds OMB's January 27 memo, which announced a pause on many types of federal funding pending OMB review.
|
01/26/2025
|
An update on AI policy, including Trump's revoke of Biden's EO addressing AI risks.
