Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures And Options Approvals January 2025

Attached please find the updated Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures and Options Approvals Chart, current as of January 21, 2025. All prior versions are superseded and should be discarded. Please note the following developments since we last distributed the Approvals Chart:

Eurex Deutschland (Eurex) has certified with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the following futures contracts on broad-based security indices for trading by persons located within the United States: (i) STOXX; Europe 600 Total Return Futures; (ii) MSCI Europe SRI Index Futures (EUR, NTR); (iii) MSCI USA SRI Index Futures (USD, NTR); (iv) MSCI World SRI Index Futures (USD, NTR); (v) STOXX; Europe 600 SRI Index Futures (EUR, Price); (vi) Bloomberg US Corporate Index Futures; (vii) Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid Index Futures; (viii) FTSE All-World Index Futures; (ix) FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe Index (EUR, Total Return); (x) FTSE EPRA NAREIT Eurozone Index (EUR, Total Return); (xi) STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index Futures; (xii) Bloomberg Emerging Market USD Sovereign & Sovereign Owned Index; (xiii) Bloomberg Sterling Liquid Corporate Index; (xiv) MSCI World Index (NTR, USD) Total Return Futures; (xv) MSCI EAFE Index (NTR, USD) Total Return Futures; (xvi) MSCI Emerging Markets (NTR, USD) Total Return Futures; and (xvii) MSCI Mexico Index (USD, NTR). Relevant Eurex circulars are available here. Eurex notified market participants that as of September 17, 2024, the following contracts are under expedited review with the CFTC: (i) STOXX; USA 500 Index Futures (USD, Price Return); (ii) STOXX; US Nexus 100 Index Futures (USD, Price Return); (iii) STOXX; US 2000 Index Futures (USD, Price Return); and (iv) STOXX; USA Titans 30 Index Futures (USD, Price Return). As of August 24, 2024, Eurex has withdrawn the CFTC certification for the TecDAX Index Futures Contract. As of April 29, 2024, Eurex has withdrawn the CFTC certification for the FTSE EPRA NAREIT UK Index (GBP, Price Return) contract. Eurex notified market participants that as of March 23, 2024, the CFTC revoked the certification of the STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services (EUR, Price)[FSTF] Prt of 6 Indices contracts. Korea Exchange notified market participants that as of February 15, 2024, the CFTC revoked the certification of the Kospi 200 Index Futures and Mini Kospi 200 Index Futures contracts. In recent years, the Kospi 200 Index has transitioned several times between narrow-based and non-narrow-based. Market participants should monitor communications from the Korea Exchange closely for updates on the U.S. regulatory status of the futures contracts on the index. Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX) certified with the CFTC the following futures contracts on broad-based security indices for trading by persons located within the United States: (i) SGX FTSE Vietnam 30 Index Futures; and (ii) SGX FTSE Vietnam NTR (USD) Index Futures. Taiwan Futures Exchange has certified with the CFTC the PHL Semiconductor Sector Futures contract on a broad-based security index for trading by persons located within the United States. Taiwan Futures Exchange notified market participants that as of July 30, 2024, the CFTC revoked the certification of the following futures contracts: (i) Mini-TAIEX Flexible Futures Contract; (ii) TAIEX Futures; and (iii) Mini-TAIEX Futures. As a reminder, futures contracts that received CFTC no-action relief prior to the enactment of the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000, are excluded from the definition of a narrow-based security index, provided that they continue to be traded on or are subject to the rules of a foreign board of trade. The complete list of "grandfathered"contracts is available here. On April 12, 2024, B3 S.A. filed a representation letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s Division of Trading and Markets (DTM) notifying the DTM of its intent to rely on the class no-action relief issued by the SEC Division of Trading and Markets for foreign options markets and their members that engage in familiarization activities with certain U.S.-based persons. On April 4, 2024, NSE IFSC Limited filed a representation letter notifying DTM of its intent to rely on the class no-action relief issued by the SEC Division of Trading and Markets for foreign options markets and their members that engage in familiarization activities with certain U.S.-based persons.

Additional products that are made available for trading by U.S. persons after the effective date of this Approvals Chart will be addressed in a subsequent updated version. Please refer to the websites of the CFTC, the SEC and the applicable exchanges for more information in the interim. Users of the Approvals Chart should also consult the monthly reports distributed FIA Tech's FSF Databank service; information concerning the service is available here.

