Debt Download Newsletters December 23, 2024

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Year in Review (UK and Europe)

In November, the Bank of England cut interest rates for the second time this year to 4.75%, which is their lowest point in more than a year. While the Bank of England held rates steady at its meeting on Thursday December 19, 2024, as expected, further reductions are predicted to come in 2025. As rates further reduce, a greater number of borrowers may look to debt funding as an option, especially where high interest rates had previously been a factor in delaying acquisitions or refinancings.

With private equity firms having enjoyed fewer opportunities to exit their investments in recent years and valuation gaps between buyers and sellers beginning to narrow, there is cautious optimism that there will be an uptick in M&A activity with large amounts of dry powder waiting to be deployed. Coupled with the reduction in interest rates detailed above, it seems that debt will not continue to be an impediment towards an increase in M&A deals.

Portability provisions, where companies can carry over existing debt arrangements on a change of ownership, are beginning to return in leveraged finance transactions in Europe. As participants anticipate an increase in M&A activity the inclusion of portability ahead of a sale can prove attractive to a potential purchaser who may not wish to enter the debt market to refinance existing indebtedness.

While the general consensus is that there will be an upward trajectory for the leveraged loan market in 2025, fears around persistent inflation (despite the recent and projected reduction in interest rates) do linger in the Eurozone and the U.K., layered with a degree of political uncertainty in Europe and U.S.

