Unlocking New And Exciting Fintech Opportunities: Join Our Webinar On August 12, 2025

The consumer financial services landscape is undergoing a transformative shift under the second Trump administration, with significant deregulatory changes at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and federal banking agencies. These developments are creating exciting opportunities for banks, fintech companies, and innovators to explore new business models and expand market reach. To help you navigate this evolving environment, Ballard Spahr is hosting a timely complimentary webinar, "New Consumer Financial Services Fintech Business Opportunities Arising from Deregulation at the CFPB," on August 12, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:30 PM ET.

What to Expect

In this 90-minute webinar, our experienced attorneys will dive into the implications of recent deregulatory actions at the federal and how they are reshaping the consumer finance industry. We'll explore how reduced barriers to entry and lower compliance costs are paving the way for innovative financial products and services. Key topics include:

Emerging Product Opportunities: Learn which consumer financial products are gaining traction in the current regulatory climate, including: Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Earned Wage Access (EWA) Income Share Agreements (ISAs) Rent-to-Own Financing Open Banking Home Equity Investment Products HELOCs Consumer Leases Longer-Term Installment Contracts at Point of Sale Small-Dollar, Short-Term Installment Loans Credit-Builder Loans Crypto-Backed Loans and Credit Products Digital Wallets with Credit-like Features

Regulatory Insights: Understand the extent to which these products remain subject to CFPB oversight, state laws, licensing requirements, and other regulations.

: Understand the extent to which these products remain subject to CFPB oversight, state laws, licensing requirements, and other regulations. Strategic Advantages: Discover how fintechs, banks, and other financial institutions can leverage deregulation to innovate and reduce operational costs.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is designed for a wide range of professionals, including:

In-house counsel

Compliance professionals

Product developers

Fintech and bank executives

Investors

Whether you're looking to launch a new product, expand your market presence, or stay ahead of regulatory changes, this session will provide actionable insights to guide your strategy.

Event Details

Date : August 12, 2025

: August 12, 2025 Time : (Log-in at 11:45 AM ET, Program from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM ET)

: (Log-in at 11:45 AM ET, Program from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM ET) Format : Virtual Webinar

: Virtual Webinar CLE Credits: Approved for 1.5 CLE credits in CA, NV, NY, and PA; 1.8 NJ credits. CO and WA state CLE credit is pending. Uniform Certificates of Attendance will be provided for seeking credit in other jurisdictions.

Why Attend?

Ballard Spahr's Consumer Finance Monitor team has been closely tracking deregulatory trends through our blog, webinars, and podcasts. This webinar, driven by popular demand, distills our insights into a focused discussion on how these changes create new opportunities for growth and innovation. Our speakers will provide practical guidance to help you capitalize on the evolving regulatory landscape while staying compliant with remaining regulatory requirements at the state and federal level

