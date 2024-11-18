ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Periodic Review Of Closed-End Fund Bylaws

In light of recent attention to closed-end fund governance in general and to bylaws in particular, we offer this brief reminder of the value of a periodic review of the bylaws...
In light of recent attention to closed-end fund governance in general and to bylaws in particular, we offer this brief reminder of the value of a periodic review of the bylaws of Maryland corporations and statutory trusts that are registered closed-end investment companies or business development companies. While there are several reasons to regularly review bylaws, particularly relevant factors for closed-end funds include:

  • Preparation for Shareholder Activism. Recent years have seen elevated levels of shareholder activism in closed-end funds, and well-drafted bylaws that address potential activism scenarios can help the board of directors or trustees respond to and manage corporate threats and protect the long-term investment objective of the fund.
  • Changes in Law. Bylaws should be reviewed to ensure that they reflect developments in Maryland statutory law and applicable case law.
  • Consistency Among a Fund Family. Most new funds are formed with the most up-to-date and refined bylaws; however, the existing funds' bylaws in the complex are not necessarily updated concurrently. While each fund is a separate legal entity that may have particular circumstances, in general, uniform bylaws across a family of closed-end funds provide clarity and consistency for board members, fund managers and investors.
  • Best Practices. Governance standards for closed-end funds are constantly evolving, and periodic updates of the bylaws help a fund stay current with industry norms and best practices.

