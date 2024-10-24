ARTICLE
24 October 2024

Client Conversations With Craig Budner: Interview With Alvin Hall, Television And Radio Broadcaster, Bestselling Author, Podcaster, And Financial Educator (Podcast)

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Authors

Alvin Hall is a television and radio broadcaster, bestselling author, podcaster, and financial educator. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Alvin discusses his early life in segregation, the eventual integration of his county, and his transformative time in a summer program at Yale University. He also speaks of his recently released book, Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance, and the importance and cultural significance of the stories told. Alivn's life story and career path exemplify the power of hard work, dedication, and passion for growth, showing how learning from life's experiences and the people around you can lead to success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Craig W. Budner
