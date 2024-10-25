ARTICLE
25 October 2024

Insights Report: Closing The Deal

HH
Howard & Howard Attorneys

Contributor

Howard & Howard Attorneys logo
Explore Firm Details
In today's competitive banking landscape, closing merger deals swiftly is crucial. Recent data shows that the average time to close a deal has increased to 207 days in 2024...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Dennis E. Merkley
Authors

In today's competitive banking landscape, closing merger deals swiftly is crucial. Recent data shows that the average time to close a deal has increased to 207 days in 2024, up from 186 days in 2023.

Dennis Merkley discusses the common obstacles causing delays and learn how to overcome them to ensure a smooth and timely merger process.

Read the full Bank Director article here: https://bit.ly/3TivH94.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dennis E. Merkley
Dennis E. Merkley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More