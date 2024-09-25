Schulte Partner Boris Ziser Discusses The Rising Appeal Of Litigation Finance

Asset-based finance covers a broad spectrum of investment strategies, but one area that's gaining significant momentum is litigation finance. Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of the Finance Group at Schulte, sat down with 9fin's Private Credit Editor, David Brooke, to explore the rising appeal of litigation finance.

For insights into the market dynamics and why litigation finance is becoming increasingly attractive to private credit funds and institutional investors, watch the video here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.