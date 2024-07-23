Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has once again updated its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker is available here.

The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive transposition activity across the 27 EU member states and 3 EEA EFTA countries. This update includes information and developments as of July 6, 2024, which was the deadline for transposition, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms.

By the deadline, 11 countries adopted legislation implementing the CSRD (at least in part). Another eight have proposed legislation, while four have held consultations.

With the deadline looming, there was significant progress over the last month. Three countries adopted transposing legislation (Ireland, Lithuania, and Norway). two countries introduced proposed legislation (Italy and the Netherlands).

The count is now down to seven countries that have not launched a consultation or introduced legislation (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Iceland). Many of the remaining countries are expected to adopt transposing legislation in the coming months. We and the firms partnering with us on the Tracker are advising applicable companies in these countries to continue actively preparing for CSRD reporting.

We will continue to update the Tracker to reflect further developments.

To receive updates to the Tracker and other ESG publications, sign up for our ESG mailing list, and subscribe to Ropes & Gray Viewpoints here for additional thought leadership on the CSRD and other ESG matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.