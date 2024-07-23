ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Ropes & Gray Publishes EU CSRD Transposition Tracker Through July 6, 2024 – Substantial Progress Made Over The Last Month, But Much Remains To Be Done

RG
Ropes & Gray LLP

Contributor

Ropes & Gray LLP logo
Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.
Explore
Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has once again updated its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Michael R. Littenberg
Photo of Marc Rotter
Photo of Molly Connolly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has once again updated its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker is available here.

The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive transposition activity across the 27 EU member states and 3 EEA EFTA countries. This update includes information and developments as of July 6, 2024, which was the deadline for transposition, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms.

By the deadline, 11 countries adopted legislation implementing the CSRD (at least in part). Another eight have proposed legislation, while four have held consultations.

With the deadline looming, there was significant progress over the last month. Three countries adopted transposing legislation (Ireland, Lithuania, and Norway). two countries introduced proposed legislation (Italy and the Netherlands).

The count is now down to seven countries that have not launched a consultation or introduced legislation (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Iceland). Many of the remaining countries are expected to adopt transposing legislation in the coming months. We and the firms partnering with us on the Tracker are advising applicable companies in these countries to continue actively preparing for CSRD reporting.

We will continue to update the Tracker to reflect further developments.

To receive updates to the Tracker and other ESG publications, sign up for our ESG mailing list, and subscribe to Ropes & Gray Viewpoints here for additional thought leadership on the CSRD and other ESG matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Littenberg
Michael R. Littenberg
Photo of Marc Rotter
Marc Rotter
Photo of Molly Connolly
Molly Connolly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More