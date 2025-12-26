Congratulations, CFTC Chairman Selig

Warm congratulations to the Honorable Michael Selig, who was confirmed by the Senate on December 18 (and sworn in on December 22) as the 16th Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission...

Warm congratulations to the Honorable Michael Selig, who was confirmed by the Senate on December 18 (and sworn in on December 22) as the 16th Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission). This key appointment builds on the foundational work of Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham to modernize the Commission and sets the stage for a clearer, innovation-forward regulatory posture in US derivatives and digital asset markets.

Three top things to know

Chairman Selig is a pragmatic, reform-minded regulator who prizes clarity and process over ambiguity and ad hoc enforcement. In his confirmation hearing, he framed his leadership around “common‑sense, principles‑based” regulation, emphasizing that uncertainty bred by “‘regulation by enforcement' and unwritten ‘staff lore'” deters compliant market participation and should give way to clear, accessible rules adopted through formal processes. He has also signaled a tighter enforcement focus on core market integrity issues — fraud, manipulation and abusive conduct — rather than “minor technical violations” that drain resources and push legitimate activity offshore without corresponding investor protection benefits. Digital assets will be a front-burner priority — both as a policy mandate and as an operational build-out. Chairman Selig has been unequivocal that it is “critical” for the government to enact substantive crypto legislation to end the status quo that has “pushed offshore” US entrepreneurs due to “lack of clarity,” underscoring his readiness to implement any congressional assignment with prompt, principled rulemaking and robust examinations, segregation, and disclosure regimes. He has backed clearer market structure rules, inter-agency coordination and practical pilots, such as tokenized collateral and properly supervised spot crypto products on registered venues. He brings rare continuity across government and industry. Chairman Selig previously served at the CFTC as an intern and counsel to then-Commissioner Christopher Giancarlo. He then served as an associate and later became a partner at a law firm, advising exchanges, trading firms and crypto companies. Most recently, Chairman Selig served as Chief Counsel to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force, contributing to inter‑agency digital asset policy work. This blend of practical experience has earned endorsements from former colleagues and market participants who expect him to strengthen US competitiveness while protecting customers.

His voice, his views

Chairman Selig's public record reveals an emphasis on clarity, proportionality and technological realism. He told senators: “We have so many entrepreneurs and builders and developers that have been pushed offshore, and this is due to the lack of clarity,” adding that comprehensive, durable legislation is essential. He has been an avid proponent of DeFi and onchain finance. On event contracts and prediction markets, Chairman Selig indicated deference to statutory interpretation by the courts while reiterating the CFTC's duty to monitor for manipulation. Across these themes, he has emphasized ethics-forward leadership, strict conflict-of-interest rules and constant investor protection, even as market structures evolve.

What he might do on day one — and why

Expect Chairman Selig to prioritize a rules‑first agenda that replaces uncertainty with predictability. His testimony points to fast, formal rulemakings if Congress expands the CFTC's spot digital commodity mandate; codified examinations, customer‑asset safeguards and disclosures; and a product‑by‑product approach to market structure questions like extended trading hours and vertically integrated models. Given his critique of “regulation by enforcement,” expect a recalibrated enforcement focus on fraud and manipulation while providing clearer compliance off‑ramps for technical issues through guidance and rulemaking.

Building off Acting Chairman Pham's late-term advisories on tokenized collateral, Chairman Selig is also likely to take additional steps to green-light initiatives relating to tokenized collateral, stablecoin settlement workflows and spot crypto products on regulated venues where statutory authority permits, coordinating closely with the SEC, US Treasury and banking regulators to minimize cross‑jurisdictional friction. Finally, expect swift moves to rebuild the Commission's staffing and governance after months with only one Senate‑confirmed commissioner, so the CFTC can keep pace with a potential legislative expansion of its role.

Why the market is closely reading his Senate testimony

Chairman Selig's own words have become a lodestar for forecasting his agenda. His pledge to end the ambiguity that “pushed offshore” builders implies that he will back the establishment of a comprehensive market-structure regulatory framework, which includes bright lines, safe harbors and prudential guardrails. His DeFi remarks suggest a nuanced and pragmatic posture: focus on actual intermediaries where they exist, and where they do not, develop fit‑for‑purpose oversight that respects the technological substrate. Coupled with his process‑focused stance against unwritten “staff lore,” this points to transparent notice‑and‑comment rulemakings and publicly stated compliance pathways.

The transition — continuity with momentum

Chairman Selig's confirmation comes as the agency exits an unusual period with only one Senate‑confirmed commissioner — Acting Chairman Pham — who focused on clearing backlogs, streamlining enforcement processes and launching targeted digital‑asset pilots that kept the CFTC moving even without a full commission. Under Acting Chairman Pham, the CFTC advanced work on tokenized collateral and considered pathways for listing leveraged spot crypto on registered platforms consistent with existing authority. She also promoted public-private engagement through a proposed “CEO Innovation Council.” As noted above, with Chairman Selig at the helm, expect continuity where pilots and practical tooling reinforce market integrity — and acceleration where clear rules and inter‑agency coordination can deliver lasting certainty.

Outlook — why optimism is warranted

The industry's early response has been upbeat, emphasizing that Chairman Selig's blend of public- and private‑sector experience can “advance policies that strengthen US derivatives and digital assets markets, support market integrity and foster responsible innovation.” Add to that his testimony's through‑line — clarity, proportionality, and principled process — and you have a chairmanship that could reset the tone from reactive to constructive, with firm policing of misconduct and a clear runway for compliant innovation.

