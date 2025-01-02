An Update On EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive Transposition

Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has once again updated its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive transposition activity across the 27 EU member states and 3 EEA EFTA countries.

The Tracker is available here. See this post for links to approximately 30 of our other CSRD resources.

This Tracker update includes information and developments as of November 30, 2024, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms. It also includes information regarding forward incorporation by reference by subsidiaries to consolidated parent company reports, translation requirements and publication requirements.



So far, 18 countries have adopted legislation implementing the CSRD (at least in part) and another eight have proposed legislation. Since the last update, Greece and Spain introduced implementing legislation and Belgium, Poland and Slovenia approved implementing legislation.



The count is now down to four countries that have not launched a consultation (Austria, Malta, Portugal, and Iceland).



Notwithstanding those developments, we are closely watching calls and initiatives to amend the CSRD, including through combination with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation.

