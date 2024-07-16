Insights And Laughter: Schulte Alums Share Their Stories With Schulte Summers

As part of the Schulte Roth & Zabel Summer Program, the firm's summer associates were treated to a discussion and Q&A with Schulte alums Kate Sullivan, Erin Chizner, Arlene Shaw and Justin Mendelsohn. Moderated by partner and Summer Program co-chair Donna Lazarus, the alum panelists shared candid and often amusing insights and perspectives on their experiences at Schulte and beyond.

Wise guidance from the panelists included:

"Always worth it to take an extra few minutes to review your work before sending. Think about how you can add value."

-- Erin Chizner, Associate General Counsel, Taconic Capital Advisor

"Be kind, open, present and responsive. It will make you a better associate."

-- Justin Mendelsohn, Head of AML and Sanction, Fidelity Digital Assets

"Network with your classmates, colleagues and people you know. You are rising, and all ships rise together. Your personal group can also help raise your ship."

-- Arlene Shaw, Managing Director, Brightwood Capital

"Get your finances in order. Save! It will give you flexibility in life to be able to take leaps!"

-- Kate Sullivan, Compliance Officer, Point72

To learn more about our alums, join the Schulte Alumni Network: alumni.srz.com

