Insights And Laughter: Schulte Alums Share Their Stories With Schulte Summers

As part of the Schulte Roth & Zabel Summer Program, the firm's summer associates were treated to a discussion and Q&A with Schulte alums Kate Sullivan, Erin Chizner, Arlene Shaw and Justin Mendelsohn. Moderated by partner and Summer Program co-chair Donna Lazarus, the alum panelists shared candid and often amusing insights and perspectives on their experiences at Schulte and beyond.
Wise guidance from the panelists included:
- "Always worth it to take an extra few minutes to review
your work before sending. Think about how you can add
value."
-- Erin Chizner, Associate General Counsel, Taconic Capital Advisor
- "Be kind, open, present and responsive. It will make you a
better associate."
-- Justin Mendelsohn, Head of AML and Sanction, Fidelity Digital Assets
- "Network with your classmates, colleagues and people you
know. You are rising, and all ships rise together. Your personal
group can also help raise your ship."
-- Arlene Shaw, Managing Director, Brightwood Capital
- "Get your finances in order. Save! It will give you
flexibility in life to be able to take leaps!"
-- Kate Sullivan, Compliance Officer, Point72
