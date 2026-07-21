Private Funds Face Ongoing Regulatory Pressure

Partner Marc Elovitz discusses the SEC's ongoing enforcement priorities for private fund managers, examining heightened scrutiny of fees, expenses, and valuation processes. The conversation explores emerging compliance challenges across side letters, co-investments, continuation vehicles, and the expanding retail access to private markets.

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Partner Marc Elovitz spoke with Private Equity International about what recent SEC enforcement activity signals for private fund managers. Marc discusses continued scrutiny of fees, expenses, and valuation processes, as well as emerging compliance considerations related to side letters, co-investments, continuation vehicles, and retail access to private markets.

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