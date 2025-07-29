ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Crypto Week In Washington, DC

The firm hosted a virtual discussion focused on the latest developments surrounding three high-profile pieces of digital assets legislation currently being discussed by the US Congress during Crypto Week in Washington, DC.
Leveraging our global policy and regulatory team, and the in-depth technical knowledge of our digital assets industry group, this session offered a behind-the-scenes look at key conversations related to:

  • Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (Clarity Act)
  • Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act)
  • Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

