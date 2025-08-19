Crypto In Focus: Regulation, Risk And The Road Ahead– Part 1 (Video)

Digital Assets Regulatory Updates

There are new regulations and developments virtually every day for the space of digital assets and crypto. In this first part of a three-part series, "Crypto in Focus: Regulation, Risk and the Road Ahead," Katten Partners Dan Davis, Co-Chair of Financial Markets and Regulation, Susan Light, Co-Chair of Broker-Dealer Regulation, with CRC-Oyster Managing Directors Jeff Gearhart and Dan Garrett, will explore legislative and regulatory updates, such as the GENIUS Act, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) new member/continuing member agreements.

Additional topics will include:

What are tokenized securities? How do they differentiate between digital assets, cryptocurrencies and tokenized traditional securities?

A general Congressional update, with an overview of the GENIUS Act.

Recent guidance from the SEC, including the repeal of the special broker exemption and a look at the May 2025 SEC FAQs.

Other key updates from FINRA.

