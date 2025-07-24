ARTICLE
24 July 2025

A Guide To Virtual IBANs And Their Regulation

Virtual IBANs have become increasingly popular in the payments industry, but are not always well understood, and the application of regulation (and payment system rules) to vIBANs is not always straight forward.
In a recent article first published by the Butterworths Journal of International Banking and Financial Law, our financial services regulatory lawyers Ben Regnard-Weinrabe, Dil-veer Kang, Anna Lewis-Martinez and Rory Copeland explain vIBANs and how they are used, and comment on some related regulatory considerations.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

