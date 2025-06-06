Alberts Recognized Among Top 25 Financial Technology Attorneys Of 2025

Pryor Cashman's Jeffry Alberts, Partner and Co-chair of the firm's Financial Institutions and FinTech Practices, has been ranked as one of the Top 25 Financial Technology Attorneys of 2025 by Attorney Intel.

The attorneys recognized on this list play a pivotal role in shaping the legal landscape of the financial services industry. Honorees are distinguished by their expertise in guiding businesses through the legal and regulatory complexities of emerging financial technologies, including cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital payment systems. Their work supports innovation by ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and addressing legal challenges in a rapidly transforming sector.

In its recognition of Jeff, Attorney Intel stated:

"[He] is known for his pioneering work in fintech and blockchain technology. He has played a critical role in guiding financial institutions and startups through the evolving regulatory landscape of digital finance, particularly in the cryptocurrency space, where his expertise has become indispensable.

