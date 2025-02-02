ARTICLE
2 February 2025

SEC Rescinds SAB 121: A New Era For Bitcoin And Crypto Custody In Banking

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In a groundbreaking move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially rescinded Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 121, a rule that has long posed challenges for banks offering bitcoin.
United States Technology
Michael G. McLaughlin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a groundbreaking move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially rescinded Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 121, a rule that has long posed challenges for banks offering bitcoin and crypto custody services. This decision marks a significant shift in the SEC's regulatory approach and opens the door for greater financial integration of cryptocurrencies.

Originally introduced in March 2022, SAB 121 required institutions to record bitcoin and crypto assets held for customers as liabilities, creating operational and financial hurdles that discouraged banks from engaging in crypto services. This rule faced substantial criticism from the crypto industry and lawmakers alike. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce notably referred to it as a "pernicious weed."

The rescission of SAB 121, announced shortly after the resignation of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, signals a new era under Acting Chair Mark Uyeda. Uyeda has already established a crypto task force, led by Peirce, to develop clearer regulatory frameworks for the industry.

This change is expected to prompt major banks to swiftly integrate bitcoin and crypto custody services, a crucial step towards mainstream adoption. With SAB 121 now a thing of the past, we are witnessing a pivotal moment in the financialization of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Stay tuned as the landscape continues to evolve.

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially rescinded Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 121, a controversial rule that had long hindered banks from offering bitcoin and crypto custody services.

www.sec.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael G. McLaughlin
Michael G. McLaughlin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More