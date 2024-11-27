Digital Asset Companies Expand Across Globe Through Acquisitions, Licenses

According to a recent press release, Paxos, a U.S.-based blockchain and digital asset solutions company, announced that it has agreed to acquire Membrane Finance, an electronic money institution licensed and based in Finland. As noted in the press release, Paxos issues USD-backed stablecoins to retail and institutional users, and the acquisition reportedly will allow Paxos to expand its regulated platform to serve European customers in compliance with the European Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations.

Another recent press release announced that a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange launched in France after previously registering there as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. According to the press release, users in France reportedly may now open an account to deposit, trade and store over 70 digital assets.

In further global expansion news, according to a press release, a major U.S. cryptocurrency custody provider announced its official launch in Singapore "to provide regulated and secure digital asset custody, trading, settlement, and token management services to the broader APAC region." The launch reportedly comes following the company's receipt of a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in August 2024.

Finally, in a recent press release, another major cryptocurrency exchange reported that it has acquired a brokerage service and trading company licensed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission. According to the press release, this is the company's second acquisition aimed at allowing the company to offer traditional brokerage capabilities.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.