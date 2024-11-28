Crypto & Consumer Protection: Insights From A Former FTC Official

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak with Duane Pozza, a partner in Wiley's FTC Regulation and Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance practices and a former assistant director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. Together they explore the latest trends in crypto enforcement, the role of the FTC, and the evolving landscape of consumer protection in the digital age. From the rise of meme coins to the complexities of Bitcoin ATM scams, Duane shares important insights and advice for navigating the intricacies of this expanding area of regulation.



