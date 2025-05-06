ARTICLE
6 May 2025

Complex And Divided Securities Enforcement Falling To States

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

In an article published by Bloomberg Law, Partner Benjamin Neaderland and State Attorneys General Practice Co-Chairs Paul Connell and Swain Wood explain why crypto firms and issuers should prepare for the expansion of state enforcement activity.
United States Technology
Benjamin Neaderland,Paul W. Connell, and Swain Wood
The Trump administration is bringing significant personnel and policy changes across the federal government's financial regulators. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order putting agencies and regulators—such as the Securities and Exchange Commission—under direct presidential oversight.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law on 29 April 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Benjamin Neaderland
Benjamin Neaderland
Photo of Paul W. Connell
Paul W. Connell
Photo of Swain Wood
Swain Wood
