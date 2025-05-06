Rev Up! Ready Or Not, Here AI Comes! (Podcast)

self

Ashley's guest today is Theresa Weisenberger, a partner at BakerHostetler and co-leader of BakerHostetler's Artificial Intelligence practice. Theresa also co-leads BakerHostetler's IP & Technology Transactions and Outsourcing team.

Ashley and Theresa kick-off a conversation about Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Artificial Intelligence is one of the buzzwords of the day and there is no doubt use cases for AI are abundant and the potential is very exciting. As is often the case with technology, it's important to understand the difference between the hype versus the reality. What's real and what's not. And that's where we start.

Theresa is quick to point out that most of us are already using AI in our lives and have been. If you work in manufacturing, you have artificial intelligence built into much of the equipment you use and you probably interact with AI technology on a daily basis.

Ashley and Theresa talk about topics that should be top of mind for business owners and CEOs. Does your organization have a policy for using AI technologies? Do you need one? Are there risks to using AI in the workplace that create dangers to your business? How do you mitigate those risks?

Most importantly, Theresa notes that the time to have a plan of action for using Artificial Intelligence is now.

For business owners, CEOs and managers, consider the approach to AI like the game hide and seek that we played as children. There is a time for planning and thoughtful preparation as to how your organization will approach using AI technologies. Then, ready or not, here AI comes.

