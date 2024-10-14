SEC Charges Three So-Called Market Makers And Nine Individuals In Crypto Crackdown

In a decisive move against market manipulation in the digital asset space, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced fraud charges against three entities claiming to be market makers, as well as nine individuals. The charges stem from alleged schemes designed to create a false impression of active trading for various crypto assets offered and sold as securities to retail investors.

Allegations of Market Manipulation and Fraud

The SEC's complaints outline a sophisticated manipulation strategy executed by key crypto asset promoters, including Russell Armand, Maxwell Hernandez, Manpreet Singh Kohli, Nam Tran, and Vy Pham (collectively, the "Promoters"). According to the SEC, these individuals hired ZM Quant and Gotbit, purported market makers, to provide "market-manipulation-as-a-service." These services allegedly involved artificially inflating trading volumes and manipulating the prices of crypto assets that the Promoters offered and sold as securities in unregistered transactions. The goal was to deceive investor victims by creating the illusion of a vibrant and active trading market for these assets, thereby inducing investments under false pretenses.

Coordinated Schemes with Market Makers

The SEC further alleges that ZM Quant and Gotbit executed these schemes by generating fictitious trades and manipulating prices, which gave the impression that there was significant demand for the crypto assets. The SEC claims these actions misled retail investors into believing they were participating in legitimate and active markets.

Additionally, a third entity, CLS Global, was implicated in similar manipulative activities. According to the SEC, CLS Global allegedly manipulated the market for a separate crypto asset offered and sold as a security, which was created under the direction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as part of its own investigation into potential market manipulation within the crypto industry.

SEC's Enforcement Actions and Broader Implications

This crackdown signals the SEC's heightened focus on fraudulent activity within the rapidly evolving and relatively unregulated digital asset market. By targeting not only the promoters but also the entities providing manipulative services, the SEC is reinforcing its stance that fraudulent activity—whether involving traditional or digital assets—will not be tolerated.

"The SEC's actions make it clear that manipulating the market for crypto assets offered as securities is illegal, and we will hold the individuals and entities responsible accountable for their actions," said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

The SEC has filed five separate complaints detailing the specific allegations against each party involved. The full text of these complaints can be found here.

Key Takeaways for Market Participants

This case serves as a stark reminder for all market participants, especially those operating in the digital asset space, to adhere to compliance standards and ethical trading practices. Market manipulation—whether it involves traditional assets or crypto—is not only unethical but illegal, and the SEC is ramping up its efforts to detect and penalize such behavior.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, participants in the digital asset market should be particularly vigilant in their compliance efforts, ensuring that they operate within the bounds of securities laws and regulations. With this latest enforcement action, the SEC has underscored its commitment to safeguarding market integrity and protecting retail investors from fraudulent schemes.

For further details, the SEC's five Complaints are available here.

