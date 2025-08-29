European Sanctions Enforcement – Round Up Of A Busy Summer

It has been a busy summer on the enforcement front but the blur of repeated individual announcements can, ironically, mask the scale, breadth and scope of the current level of enforcement activity taking place across Europe.

So to help we have put all the posts since June into one place.

Collectively these paint a picture of enforcement in 19 different countries (20 if you want to count Guernsey separately). Of these 16 are EU member states with enforcement also seen in the UK, Switzerland and Iceland.

There have been 7 criminal convictions generating 19.5 years of jail time, and fines and confiscations of over €9m , as well as multiple raids of companies and homes (in Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain), not to mention the announcement of multiple arrests and investigations. And this is just what is public.

For those who remember what enforcement used to look like before 2022, activity like this is fairly extraordinary.

Bulgaria

Czechia

30 June: investigations launched into 12 companies suspected of sanctioned exports

Denmark

23 July: raids on paint manufacturing company and company and management charged

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

15 July: investigation made public into alleged imports of sanctioned timber

Guernsey

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

8 July: two fines for sanctions violations made public

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

11 June: investigations into suspected use of funds by designated person

Switzerland

25 August: publication of 13 Administrative Penalties for sanctions offences

United Kingdom

