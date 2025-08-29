ARTICLE
29 August 2025

European Sanctions Enforcement – Round Up Of A Busy Summer

It has been a busy summer on the enforcement front but the blur of repeated individual announcements can, ironically, mask the scale, breadth and scope of the current level of enforcement activity taking place across Europe.
So to help we have put all the posts since June into one place.

Collectively these paint a picture of enforcement in 19 different countries (20 if you want to count Guernsey separately). Of these 16 are EU member states with enforcement also seen in the UK, Switzerland and Iceland.

There have been 7 criminal convictions generating 19.5 years of jail time, and fines and confiscations of over €9m , as well as multiple raids of companies and homes (in Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain), not to mention the announcement of multiple arrests and investigations. And this is just what is public.

For those who remember what enforcement used to look like before 2022, activity like this is fairly extraordinary.

Bulgaria

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Guernsey

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

