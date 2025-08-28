FCC's Enforcement Bureau Removes An Additional 1,203 Non-Compliant Voice Service Providers From The Robocall Mitigation Database

The Federal Communications Commission's ("FCC or Commission") Enforcement Bureau ("Bureau") today released an Order removing 1,203 non-compliant voice service providers ("VSPs") from the Robocall Mitigation Database ("RMD"). This ruling comes three weeks after the Commission removed 185 VSPs from the RMD. As we stated in a client advisory last year, the Commission implemented new, stringent robocall rules on VSPs, which required them to revise their existing RMD filings by February 26, 2024. In another client advisory we notified VSPs that the Commission had released a deadline of December 31, 2024 for 2,411 VSPs to cure deficient RMD filings or face sanctions, including removal from the RMD. The Bureau reviewed all the filings since then and determined that, as of August 22, 2025, the 1,203 VSPs listed in the Order had still not cured their deficient filings and will be removed from the RMD.

The Order further states that none of the subject VSPs may resubmit their RMD filings without consent from the FCC's Enforcement Bureau and Wireline Competition Bureau, which is a long and laborious process. Moreover, in addition to removing the subject VSPs from the RMD, the FCC has ordered all VSPs, including intermediate providers to cease accepting traffic from those VSPs beginning August 27, 2025.

Our review of the VSPs listed in the Order revealed that some of them were apparently de-listed by mistake. Consequently, it is crucial that all VSPs, even those which are in compliance, stay abreast of all FCC releases pertaining to robocall mitigation.

The Order further underscores the critical importance of filing maintaining complete and thorough RMD filings, including robocall mitigation plans that fully comply with FCC rules. As illustrated by recent releases, the Bureau frequently reviews the RMD and will not hesitate to de-list VSPs that make incomplete or erroneous RMD filings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.