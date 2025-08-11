ARTICLE
11 August 2025

FCC Removes Non-Compliant Voice Service Providers From The Robocall Mitigation Database

RJ
Roth Jackson

Contributor

Roth Jackson logo
Roth Jackson and Marashlian & Donahue’s strategic alliance delivers premier regulatory, litigation,and transactional counsel in telecommunications, privacy, and AI—guiding global technology innovators with forward-thinking strategies that anticipate risk, support growth, and navigate complex government investigations and litigation challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Communications Commission ("FCC" or "Commission") yesterday released an Order removing 185 non-compliant voice service providers...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Ronald Quirk, Jr,Diana James,Susan Duarte
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Communications Commission ("FCC" or "Commission") yesterday released an Order removing 185 non-compliant voice service providers ("VSPs") from the Robocall Mitigation Database ("RMD"). As we stated in a client advisory last year, the Commission implemented new, stringent robocall rules on VSPs, which required them to revise their existing RMD filings by February 26, 2024. In another client advisory we notified VSPs that the Commission had released a deadline of December 31, 2024 for 2,411 VSPs to cure deficient RMD filings or face sanctions, including removal from the RMD. The FCC reviewed all the filings since then and determined that, as of August 4, 2025, the 185 VSPs listed in the Order had still not cured their deficient filings. Moreover, the subject VSPs had transmitted suspected illegal robocalls and many failed to timely respond to traceback requests.

The Commission further orders that none of the subject VSPs may resubmit their RMD filings without consent from the FCC's Enforcement Bureau and Wireline Competition Bureau. Moreover, in addition to removing the subject VSPs from the RMD, the FCC has ordered all VSPs, including intermediate providers to cease accepting traffic from those VSPs beginning August 8, 2025.

This Order underscores the critical importance of filing and maintaining RMD filings, including robocall mitigation plans that fully comply with FCC rules. The Commission frequently revises its robocall mitigation rules and strictly enforces them. It is crucial that all VSPs stay informed and abide by the FCC's rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ronald Quirk, Jr
Ronald Quirk, Jr
Photo of Diana James
Diana James
Photo of Robert Jackson
Robert Jackson
Photo of Susan Duarte
Susan Duarte
Photo of Michael Donahue
Michael Donahue
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More