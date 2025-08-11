FCC Removes Non-Compliant Voice Service Providers From The Robocall Mitigation Database

The Federal Communications Commission ("FCC" or "Commission") yesterday released an Order removing 185 non-compliant voice service providers ("VSPs") from the Robocall Mitigation Database ("RMD"). As we stated in a client advisory last year, the Commission implemented new, stringent robocall rules on VSPs, which required them to revise their existing RMD filings by February 26, 2024. In another client advisory we notified VSPs that the Commission had released a deadline of December 31, 2024 for 2,411 VSPs to cure deficient RMD filings or face sanctions, including removal from the RMD. The FCC reviewed all the filings since then and determined that, as of August 4, 2025, the 185 VSPs listed in the Order had still not cured their deficient filings. Moreover, the subject VSPs had transmitted suspected illegal robocalls and many failed to timely respond to traceback requests.

The Commission further orders that none of the subject VSPs may resubmit their RMD filings without consent from the FCC's Enforcement Bureau and Wireline Competition Bureau. Moreover, in addition to removing the subject VSPs from the RMD, the FCC has ordered all VSPs, including intermediate providers to cease accepting traffic from those VSPs beginning August 8, 2025.

This Order underscores the critical importance of filing and maintaining RMD filings, including robocall mitigation plans that fully comply with FCC rules. The Commission frequently revises its robocall mitigation rules and strictly enforces them. It is crucial that all VSPs stay informed and abide by the FCC's rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.