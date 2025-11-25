CARU Releases A Risk Matrix For Using Generative AI With Kids (Podcast)

self

As brands explore AI-driven marketing, the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) has released a new framework outlining the key risks companies face when using AI to engage children—from misleading content and data privacy to mental health and transparency concerns. In this episode, we cover CARU's eight risk categories and practical steps companies can take to align with responsible advertising standards and reduce enforcement exposure.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.