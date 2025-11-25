CARU Releases A Risk Matrix For Using Generative AI With Kids (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
As brands explore AI-driven marketing, the Children's
Advertising Review Unit (CARU) has released a new framework
outlining the key risks companies face when using AI to engage
children—from misleading content and data privacy to mental
health and transparency concerns. In this episode, we cover
CARU's eight risk categories and practical steps companies can
take to align with responsible advertising standards and reduce
enforcement exposure.
Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo Mon.
