MGO Business Management Team Earns Major Industry Accolades Across Entertainment, Sports And Media Industry

November 19, 2025 [Los Angeles, California] – MGO CPA (MGO) is proud to announce that several of its Business Management professionals have been honored with prestigious industry accolades, underscoring the firm's commitment to empowering innovators, change-makers, and risk-takers, reaffirming its commitment to fuel growth and possibility through inventive thinking and an unwavering belief in what's possible for its clients.

This year, The Hollywood Reporter recognized Anthony Smalls, III, CPA, CGMA and Michael Meschures, MBA, on its Power Business Managers list, which highlights the financial minds behind some of the biggest names in Entertainment.

Trusted Advisor named Smalls, Meschures, Christine Choi, CPA, and Daniel Marcus, CPA to its Trusted 100: Business Managers list, celebrating the individuals' leadership in guiding talent and executives across entertainment, sports, and media.

Variety featured Smalls, Meschures, Choi, and Marcus among its Business Managers Elite honorees, spotlighting those behind the curtain who help to shape the financial futures of the entertainment world's brightest stars.

Rounding out this incredible run of recognition is Billboard, who included Smalls in its Top Business Managers list, honoring his exceptional ability to advise and support artists and executives as they navigate their careers and financial strategies at the same time.

"MGO is honored to see our team members recognized in these industry-leading lists," said Kevin O'Connell, MGO's CEO and Managing Partner. "From day one, our firm has strived to embrace a maverick mindset by delivering differentiated value through fresh perspectives and creative approaches. These individuals confidently pursue new ideas, see opportunity where others may see limitations, and navigate complexity with forward-thinking solutions. This mindset is our catalyst with an unshakeable belief in possibility. I want to congratulate Tony, Michael, Christine, and Daniel for embodying this maverick spirit—for fueling possibility not only for our clients, but for what's on the horizon for the entire industry."

Guided by our ethos of fueling growth and possibility, our Business Management team continues to go beyond expectations to uncover new pathways for growth and impact across entertainment and beyond. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our honorees and look forward to the continued value and impact they bring to our clients and to the firm.