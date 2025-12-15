ARTICLE
15 December 2025

The Business Behind Sport: David James, Global Managing Partner - Sport At Elevate Talent (Podcast)

In the latest episode of the #BusinessBehindSport podcast, Jonny Gray is joined by David James, Global Managing Partner – Sport at Elevate Talent, as they delve into the evolving dynamics of the sports industry and its impact on executive talent search.

They explore how the convergence of sports and entertainment - and shifting commercial priorities - has led sport organizations to tap into unconventional talent pools, the qualities top senior candidates need to thrive and the unique challenges of working in this fast-changing industry.

The conversation also looks ahead to emerging talent gaps and offers practical advice for graduates eager to break into the field. Whether you're a seasoned leader or new to the industry, tune in to discover the next era of sports talent.

