Reel Talk Ep 2: Digital Doppelgangers: Navigating AI And Likeness Rights (Video)

In this episode of "Reel Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment," Anne Kennedy McGuire, deputy chair of the firm's Entertainment practice and chair of the Podcast industry group, speaks with Brandon Bauman, chief strategy officer at Loti AI, about AI and its impact on identity protection and monetization.

Brandon shares insights into Loti AI's mission to defend against unauthorized likeness usage and to create a proactive path for individuals to secure and commercialize their digital image. The conversation includes real-world examples that demonstrate how personal data and digital likenesses can be exploited online through AI-generated influencer ads, manipulated audio impersonations and synthetic social media accounts.

They also discuss how personal information, images and voice data are increasingly collected, copied and repurposed across platforms, often without consent. To mitigate these issues, they outline the legal and technological frameworks needed to protect digital identities as these challenges expand.

As the discussion around digital identity evolves, tune in to learn how the industry is addressing unauthorized use of likenesses while balancing innovation, protection and new opportunities.

