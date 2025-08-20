ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Torres Trade Trump Table - August 14, 2025

Torres Trade Law, PLLC

Torres Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters.
For the latest Trump executive actions impacting international trade and national security, please view the below Torres Trade Trump Table. This table will be monitored and updated regularly. The last update occurred August 14, 2025.
The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary
8/13/25

White House

Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry

 National Security

President Trump issued an executive order to enhance America's space industry by streamlining commercial license and permit approval processes for U.S. operators. It directs the Secretary of Transportation to use all available authorities to eliminate and expedite the Department of Transportation's environmental reviews and other obstacles to the granting of launch and reentry licenses and permits. The Secretary of Transportation will reevaluate, amend, or rescind the regulations at Part 450 of title 14, Code of Federal Regulations as appropriate and will report a description of actions taken within 120 days of this order. The Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Administrator of NASA will also expedite environmental and administrative review activity relevant to spaceport infrastructure development. The Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality will also establish new categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for spaceport development actions that do not typically have a significant effect on the quality of the human environment.

Additionally, the Secretary of Commerce will propose a process for individualized mission authorizations for activities covered by Article VI of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. The Secretary of Transportation will create a position in the Office of the Secretary to advise the Secretary of Transportation on fostering innovation and deregulation in the commercial space transportation industry.
8/13/25

White House

Ensuring American Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Resilience by Filling the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve

 Economic Policy/National Security

President Trump issued an executive order focused on restocking the domestic reserve of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It directs the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to develop a list of approximately 26 drugs critical to national health and security (the "critical drugs") and an accounting of funds that can be used to prepare and open the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR) within 30 days. The order also directs the ASPR to obtain and maintain a six-month supply of the critical drugs. Within 120 days, ASPR should ready the existing SAPIR repository to be able to receive and maintain APIs, and ASPR will obtain the six-month supply of APIs when the funds are available and place them in the repository no later than 30 days after the repository is ready. Within 90 days, the ASPR will provide certain offices and officials with an update to 2022 list of 86 essential medicines and medical countermeasures and a plan to obtain (from domestic manufacturing when possible), store, and maintain a six-month supply of APIs for the updated medicine list when necessary. The plan should also include a cost estimate and a proposal for a second SAPIR repository within a year.

