UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of February 17, 2025

Russia sanctions OFSI issues General License on membership fees for international organisations: On February 21, 2025, OFSI issued General License INT/2025/5855272, which authorises certain International Organisations to receive subscription fees and any other payments required from the Government of Russia to retain membership of those organisations, subject to certain conditions, including that the funds are transferred from an account held with Gazprombank. The International Organisations are trade organisations based in the UK with recognised diplomatic status, and include the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Sugar Organisation and the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation. The General License expires on 20 February 2030. (GL_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf)

On February 21, 2025, OFSI issued General License INT/2025/5855272, which authorises certain International Organisations to receive subscription fees and any other payments required from the Government of Russia to retain membership of those organisations, subject to certain conditions, including that the funds are transferred from an account held with Gazprombank. The International Organisations are trade organisations based in the UK with recognised diplomatic status, and include the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Sugar Organisation and the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation. The General License expires on 20 February 2030. (GL_Membership_fees_for_International_Organisations.pdf) UK Government updates guidance on public sector contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus: On February 18, 2025, the UK Government updated Procurement Policy Note 007 ("PPN") and related FAQs relating to public sector contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus. Among other things, the PPN states thatin-scope organisations should inter alia consider terminating contracts where a Russian or Belarusian prime contractor is identified and where a feasible alternative supplier can be sourced. (PPN 007: Contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus (HTML) - GOV.UK; PPN 007: Contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus FAQs (HTML) - GOV.UK) Syria sanctions General License for humanitarian relief to Syria and Turkey expires: On February 14, 2025, General Licence INT/2023/2711256 expired. The General Licence, which allowed certain international organisations and NGOs to carry out activities necessary to facilitate humanitarian assistance in relation to earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey, expired at 23:59 on February 14, 2025. The General Licence was moved to the UK Government's Expired General Licences page on February 17, 2025. (Syria_Humanitarian_GL_INT-2023-2711256_.pdf; Expired General Licences - GOV.UK) Global Human Rights sanctions UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Global Human Rights regime: On February 19, 2025, the UK Government amended the entry for Eden Levi under the Global Human Rights regime. The entry was updated to include Levi's date of birth and national ID number. Levi remains subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_Global_Human_Rights_190225.pdf)

