U.S. Court Sanctions Romania $13.7 Million For Discovery Non-Compliance

On November 7, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the Government of Romania to pay $13.7 million in civil contempt sanctions for failing to respond fully to post-judgment discovery requests in the long-running case involving the Micula brothers' efforts to enforce an arbitral award against Romania.

This decision marks the second time the district court has imposed monetary sanctions on Romania for discovery violations, following an earlier $1.5 million sanctions order that was affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year.

The district court had ordered Romania to answer post-judgment interrogatories seeking information about its assets, and warned Romania that it would face escalating weekly fines, starting at $25,000 and doubling every four weeks up to a maximum of $100,000 per week, until it fully answered the interrogatories. The court noted that, despite multiple opportunities to comply, Romania's responses were still deficient.

The court rejected several arguments raised by Romania, including that the amount of the sanctions was so large as to constitute an impermissible criminal penalty. The court emphasized that, unlike criminal contempt, civil contempt may be purged by complying with the court order, and the burden was on Romania to purge the contempt.

The court left open the possibility of additional sanctions if Romania does not comply with its discovery obligations. It remains to be seen, however, if and how the monetary sanctions may be enforced if Romania refuses to pay them. For instance, the court has yet to address potential defenses under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

