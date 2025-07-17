Weekly Sanctions Update: July 14, 2025

The Sanctions Update is compiled by Steptoe's International Trade and Regulatory Compliance team and Steptoe's Strategic Risk team. You can subscribe to receive the Sanctions Update every week through Steptoe's International Compliance Blog and Stepwise Risk Outlook publication home pages.

US Developments

Trump Signals Openness to Sweeping Russia Sanctions Bill

Last week, the White House signaled that President Trump is open to the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 (S. 1241/H.R. 2548), a significant Russia sanctions bill with strong bipartisan support in Congress. Among other things, the legislation would impose a variety of tariffs and secondary sanctions on supporters of the Russian economy or war effort. It would also be the first major sanctions-related action against Russia since President Trump entered into office for his second term.

President Trump's interest in the bill seems to be growing as negotiations with the Kremlin over a peace deal with Ukraine have stalled. President Trump also said that the US would be resuming weapons transfers to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's recent attacks.

The bill has long had significant bipartisan support in the Senate, but its prospects were uncertain in the House of Representatives without the support of the administration. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have indicated a desire to move the bill forward with the White House's support, including passage in the Senate before the August recess.

It is expected that the bill may undergo changes before it is voted on as the administration has engaged with Senate and House leadership to provide Trump with more discretion to calibrate sanctions under the legislation. The Trump administration has repeatedly expressed the need for flexibility in the negotiations involving Ukraine.

State Department Revokes FTO Designation for HTS

The State Department has revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of the al-Nusrah Front, otherwise referred to as the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The rescission, according to the State Department, follows the dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combatting terrorism. It also follows President Trump's issuance of Executive Order (EO) 14312, which, as we reported previously, ordered the Secretary of State to "take all appropriate action" with respect to HTS's FTO designation.

Notably, the State Department is expected to consider the full suspension of the Caesar Act, the revocation of the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of HTS, and the revocation of Syria's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism as part of the Trump administration's efforts to provide further sanctions relief.

OFAC Sanctions North Korean IT Workers

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) has sanctioned Song Kum Hyok, a cyber actor allegedly associated with North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB). According to OFAC, Song facilitated an IT scheme in which individuals were recruited and provided with falsified identities and nationalities to obtain employment at various companies to generate revenue for the North Korean regime and its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles programs. In the same press release, OFAC also sanctioned four entities and one individual allegedly involved in a Russia-based IT worker scheme that generates revenue for North Korea.

In connection with OFAC's sanctions, the State Department announced that it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for "information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, engages in certain malicious cyber activities against U.S. critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act" through its Rewards for Justice program. The State Department is also offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the disruption of financial mechanisms of persons engaged in certain activities that support North Korea.

US Continues to Designate New Individuals Under ICC Sanctions Authority

The State Department announced that it was sanctioning Francesca Paola Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) "Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories Occupied since 1967," pursuant to EO 14203. According to the State Department, Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute US or Israeli nationals, including by recommending that the ICC issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Moreover, and as further reason for her designation, the State Department alleges that Albanese has sent letters to dozens of companies worldwide, calling on them to stop doing business with Israel lest they be complicit in war crimes. Albanese's designation is the first of an individual or entity not explicitly tied to the ICC, and follows the designation of four ICC judges who either authorized the ICC's investigation against US personnel in Afghanistan, or who ruled to authorize the aforementioned arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

Treasury Sanctions Iranian "Shadow Banking" Network

OFAC has sanctioned 22 entities across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Türkiye for their alleged roles in facilitating the sale of Iranian oil, which OFAC further alleges benefits the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), an FTO and SDGT. According to OFAC, many of the sanctioned entities serve as front companies for the IRGC-QF, moving funds acquired from the sale of Iranian oil to offshore accounts until they eventually reach an account controlled directly by the IRGC-QF. OFAC claims that the IRGC-QF uses those funds to support its weapons programs and proxies across the Middle East.

OFAC's designations follow a similar action on June 6, 2025, in which OFAC sanctioned over 30 individuals and entities tied to Iranian nationals who allegedly laundered billions of dollars through the international financial system for the ultimate benefit of sanctioned regime officials and affiliated businessmen. At the same time as OFAC's sanctions from June 6, 2025, the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an updated Advisory to assist financial institutions in identifying, preventing, and reporting suspicious activity connected with Iranian illicit financial activity.

OFAC Announces Settlement Agreement with Harman International Industries, Inc.

OFAC has announced that it will enter into a $1,454,145 settlement agreement with Harman International Industries, Inc. ("Harman") for 11 apparent violations of Iran-related sanctions. According to the Enforcement Release, overseas employees of a US subsidiary of Harman actively enabled the diversion of its products from its UAE distributor to Iran. This included shipping goods to the UAE distributor on an "ex works" basis despite allegedly knowing that the end user(s) and the transaction itself may be prohibited or otherwise unauthorized and then allegedly obfuscating references to Iran in internal emails and sales presentations.

The penalty amount reflects OFAC's determination that Harman self-disclosed the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constituted an egregious case. With the addition of Harman, OFAC has now announced three settlement agreements with companies since the beginning of June. The Harman agreement follows those entered into between OFAC and Key Holding, LLC and Unicat Catalyst Technologies, LLC.

UK Developments

UK Imposes New Sanctions Under Chemical Weapons

OFSI has designated two individuals and one entity under its Chemical Weapons sanctions regime. Major Generals Andrei Marchenko and Aleksey Viktorovich Rtishchev, both members of the Russian Ministry of Defence's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defence Troops, have been sanctioned for their involvement in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Additionally, JSC Federal Scientific and Production Centre Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry was designated for supplying chemical grenades to Russian forces for use in Ukraine. All three are now subject to asset freeze and trust services restrictions.

UK Exporter Pays £1.16 Million Settlement for Russia Sanctions Breach

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has agreed to a compound settlement with a UK exporter for breaching The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 by making goods available to Russia. The settlement, finalised in May, involved a payment of £1,160,725.67, the largest compound settlement HMRC has imposed to date for a Russia-related sanctions offence. In line with usual practice, HMRC did not name the exporter involved in the settlement.

OFSI Updates General Guidance with New HM Treasury Debt Exception

OFSI has updated its general guidance to include a new exception allowing payments towards HM Treasury debt owed by UN-designated persons, provided the payment obligation arose before their designation. These changes were published within the Sanctions (EU Exit) (Treasury Debt) Regulations 2025 on June 19, 2025. Payments must be made into specified accounts, such as a frozen UK account or an account in a corresponding jurisdiction, and reasonable steps must be taken to comply with these conditions. This ensures that key Treasury transactions can proceed despite existing sanctions (further details are available in section 6.21 of OFSI's updated guidance). These changes came into force on July 10, 2025.

Asia-Pacific Developments

China Expands Sanctions on Taiwanese Defense Firms Over Independence Push

China has added eight Taiwanese entities, including major defense contractors like Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation and GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology, to its export control list in response to what it calls repeated provocations by pro-independence forces in Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) accused these companies of deliberately cooperating with separatist movements and announced a ban on the export of dual-use items to them. The move, supported by the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, is framed as a measure to protect China's sovereignty, security, and regional stability.

Manila Protests Chinese Sanctions on Former Senator Tolentino

Last week, we reported that China imposed sanctions on former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino, barring him from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau related to his actions in supporting maritime legislation opposed by China. This week, in response, the Philippines summoned China's ambassador criticizing the sanctions as inconsistent with diplomatic norms between sovereign states, while China defended the move as a legal right in response to what it called repeated provocations. The incident reflects growing tensions between the two nations, particularly over the South China Sea dispute, which has worsened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

