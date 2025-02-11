ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Imposing Sanctions On The International Criminal Court (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials and their family members who assisted in targeting America and Israel...
United States International Law
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Order imposes financial sanctions and visa restrictions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials and their family members who assisted in targeting America and Israel. Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall submit to the President a report on additional persons that should be included within the scope of the sanctions.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More